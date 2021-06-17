Dozens of Mon Health employees participate in American Heart Association Heart Walk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A few dozen employees from Mon Health took part in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk on June 17.

The walk started at the main entrance of the main hospital, and then employees walked down the hill to where cardiologists and other heart specialists work. The goal was to raise awareness about heart disease and to raise money for life-saving research. Kristina Adrian, executive director of marketing and communications at Mon Health, said she was happy to see employees from multiple departments taking part in the walk.

Employees gathering at main entrance before the start of the walk

“We are so proud to be here today to sponsor the American Heart Association Heart Walk and partner with our team there, raising awareness, raising funds for lifesaving research across our communities,” Adrian said. “It is our goal to end heart disease across our communities, and this is our step at each and every day to do so.”

Mon Health, Adrian said, is a locally, regionally and nationally recognized heart and vascular institution because heart health is something that it prioritizes. As a trusted medical institute, it was important that it take part in the heart walk and promote research that can save thousands of lives.

Mon Health was not the only institution taking part on Thursday, so was WVU Medicine. In fact, both medical centers were participating in the larger 2021 Morgantown Heart Walk.

The event encouraged members of the public to walk on a treadmill, at a local park or simply around their neighborhood. It didn’t matter where, or how they walked, the goal was to get people moving to raise awareness and funds. The overall goal was $135,000.

Lynda Krivoniak

Lynda Krivoniak participating in 2021 Morgantown Heart Walk

WVU Medicine employees taking part in 2021 Morgantown Heart Walk

Participants were encouraged to capture their unique ways of taking part and post it on social media using the hashtags #morgantownheartwalk or #AHAWV.

To take part in something that was happening all around the city and the country, Adrian said, felt special.

“It’s so special,” she said. “It’s just so special to be here today, to be able to provide our mission to our communities, to enhance the lives of the communities we serve each and every day. This is a part of it, being out here with our teams raising awareness, raising funds. It just—it means—it’s so special, and it means the world to us to be able to do this.”

Adrian said residents living at Heritage Point, a community for seniors, walked earlier in the day, before employees went out for their own walk. In addition, teams from cardiac rehabilitation went for a walk a little later in the afternoon.

Employees taking part in the Heart Walk on Thursday

“It’s a real team environment, and we’re just, really, trying to get all across Mon Health System and, of course, all of Morgantown to get together, join us in our walk to end heart disease,” Adrian said.

Adrian said the team of heart specialists is ready to take on new patients. She encouraged anyone interested to visit the Mon Health Heart and Vascular website.

“You can make an appointment right there, and you can learn more about what we offer.”