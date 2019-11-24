Drone Day held at Pierpont Community and Technical College

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Drone companies gathered Saturday morning at Pierpont Community and Technical College to talk about the growing drone industry.

Aeronautic officials spoke about job opportunities the field offers along with tips for those who fly drones for recreational fun.

The group flew several aircrafts throughout the morning and learned about new opportunities drones are providing in several industries.

“We do a lot of training education but we also work on and work a lot with public safety agencies, this year we’ve been involved with three homicide investigations, trying to find bodies for that and we’ve filmed a t.v. show for the ‘Oxygen Network’, so you never know whats going to come up,” said Unmanned Response CEO, Tony Hallett.

for flying regulations and more information about the drone industry, you can visit modelaircraft.org/joinama.