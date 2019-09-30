DUI simulator comes to Elkins High School

ELKINS, W.Va.- The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, in partnership with State Farm and the Governor’s Highway Safety Patrol Program, brings a DUI simulator to every high school in the state on rotation. It made a stop at Elkins High School on Monday.

First introduced in 2010, the simulator has recently undergone some changes.

“The graphics are enhanced, the seat motion base is new. All these things are upgraded since our last version,” said operator Dan Pickens.

It shows the effects and dangers associated with different blood alcohol levels and features several situations and weather conditions.

“It’s an eye opening experience that it is that difficult to be intoxicated behind the wheel. There’s a lot more difficulties to it than they would previously think,” said Pickens.

Officials said that they enjoy seeing students experience the simulator because it gives them a chance to be involved in their own learning.

“The simulator gives us a different approach to educating the students,” said Pickens. “Students are actually part of their own education because they’re actually hands on with the machine and are actually taking part, so it’s a little easier for them to retain the information because they actually are part of the process.”

The ABCA is also hosting a PSA contest about the dangers of underage drinking and drinking and driving. Middle and high school students are invited to create a short video on the topic that could win prize money for their school. For more, click here.