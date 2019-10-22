Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide

News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Dunkin’ will soon offer its meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide. The coffee mogul first introduced the option in New York over the summer.

After a successful run, it decided to offer the meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.

The test “exceeded our expectations,” Dunkin’ CEO Dave Hoffmann said in a statement Monday.

The plant-based “beyond meat” breakfast sandwich will be available at all 9,000 Dunkin’ locations starting November 6.

A list of store locations can be found on the company’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories