Dunkin’ to offer free coffee and a donut for healthcare workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wednesday, May 6th is National Nurses Day and to honor those who are risking their lives against COVID-19, Dunkin’ announced that it will be providing a sweet treat and drink to those who work in healthcare.

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

“As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands.

Also, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation stated that it is providing support to nurses and healthcare workers experiencing trauma due to COVID-19 by announcing a $200,000 grant to First Descents.

Through this grant, First Descents will create “Hero Recharge,” an initiative designed to leverage adventure-based wellness programs to help healthcare professionals facing significant traumatic stress by improving their psychosocial health, nurturing supportive peer relationships and better positioning them to carry out their important work, according to the release.

“Doctors, nurses, and first responders are on the front lines of the most devastating health crisis of our generation,” said Ryan O’Donoghue, Executive Director of First Descents. “In partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, our goal is to address this trauma through unforgettable outdoor adventures that will nurture supportive peer relationships and give these heroes the respite and renewal they deserve.”

Dunkin’ restaurants in West Virginia are open and have limited service to carry-out, drive-thru ordering, with order ahead on the Dunkin’ Mobile App, and delivery.