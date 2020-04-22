Earth Day Celebration reaches 50th anniversary

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 marks the 50th Earth Day that will be observed in the United States and around the globe.

Earth Day began in 1970 by Wisconsin Senator, Gaylord Nelson and Pete McCloskey after receiving concerns about the environment, after a 1969 oil spill.

Since that day, the day of observance has been helping people go green in whichever way they choose.

From reducing carbon footprints by walking or using public transportation, to switching to eco-friendly lightbulbs and using alternative energy from wind and solar sources, there are several ways to benefit the environment not just on Earth Day, but every day.

One reason why individuals try to help the environment on Earth Day is to attempt to flatten the warming curve. Since Earth Day began, the average temperature in Clarksburg at north-central West Virginia airport has risen 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Climate Central, these rising temperatures can be reduced by decreasing the use of carbon as well as greenhouse gas emissions in our everyday lives.