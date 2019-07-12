East Fairmont Class of ’69 plans 50th reunion fundraiser for Operation Welcome Home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont High School class of 1969 wanted to do something in addition to the traditional get-together for its 50th reunion.

The alumni group decided to host an oldies dance, called “Hold Back the Night,” to raise money for Morgantown-based Operation Welcome Home, which helps find employment for West Virginia veterans.

The dance, which is open to the public, will be held on Friday, August 9 at Fairmont State University’s Colebank Hall. It will feature the Original Rhondels, who got their start in 1969. Along with the Rhondels, a group of musicians who played with local Fairmont bands in the 1960s and 70s have gotten together again to perform during intermission. Local Talent Rides Again features Jim Moody, Jim McCormley, Gary Baker, Buster McNeil and Tim Slamick, with local favorite Shelly Vilar featured on vocals.

The Original Rhondels

In addition to the dance, the night will also feature a silent auction. Some of the items are: a 16×20 framed and matted Will Grier autograph photo; WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers tickets and memorabilia; Grease Monkey car washes; several restaurant gift cards including Pufferbelly’s, Wings Ole’, Clubhouse Grill at the Pines, Boston Beanery, Crab Shack Caribba and Muriales; several golf packages including Canaan Valley, Green Hills and Apple Valley; stay and play packages at The Eurosuites and Fairfield Inn; retail store gift cards; a gift basket from Lion in the Sun and many more items still being collected.

The cost is $25 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Reservations can be made by mailing your check to Class of 1969 OWH, PO Box 1405, Fairmont, WV 26555 or online. Tickets can also be purchased at Rider Pharmacy on Merchant Street and Craft Connections on 10th Street and Noteworthy Sweets on 1st Street, all in Fairmont.

When you order by check, please indicate in the memo line who the names are so the tickets can be picked up at will-call the night of the dance. Online orders will be available under the purchaser’s name at will-call the evening of the dance as well.