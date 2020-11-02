East Fairmont High School decorates hallway to educate students about the history of voting and elections

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont High School social studies department decorated the hallway with a gallery of election and voting history to help students better understand the process.

The hallway is filled with election facts, learning tools, mock ballots, a mock voting booth, and many other things to inform students of the process. They also decorated parts of the hallway to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women officially getting the right to vote.

Social studies classes have been working on a project with the real-life example of the 2020 general election. Students have been following polling numbers in swing states, conducting their own public opinion surveys, and using statistic information to calculate who they might win the presidential election.

Social studies teacher Josh Dobbs said that even though some of the students may not be 18-years-old yet, it’s important to understand the facts, numbers, and how it all works now, so when they can vote, they can cast an informed vote.

“It’s all about being informed. We’re getting them ready for the most important office in our country, and that’s the office of a citizen,” said Dobbs. “With that comes duties and responsibilities of being informed. We see the lowest voting turnout rate is from 18 to 22 years old, and those really are the students or the people that live with the decisions of policymakers the longest. Getting them involved right now, they are more likely to stay involved the rest of their life.”

Last month, students also had the opportunity to speak to a WVU Political Science professor about elections, polling numbers, and swing states.

Dobbs said with this assignment and using real-life examples for education, is the best way to teach future voters. He said the student reaction to this assignment, using the real-life election has been awesome. Dobbs said students have loved it and said they have learned a lot being hands-on.