$1.6 million in funding for STEM education is coming to West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – STEM education funding has been announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

“In order to create more jobs and strengthen our workforce here in West Virginia, it’s essential that our students are prepared for 21st century careers, many in STEM fields,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will support undergraduate students in STEM fields by providing scholarships for those interested in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science and Information Systems and will increase awareness in public schools about Computer Science. I am impressed by the dedication of our education programs here in the Mountain State who provide our students with quality educations and will continue to support funding for programs that enhance students’ learning opportunities.”

The senators announced the $1,649,775 funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two programs to increase science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in West Virginia public schools and at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

“It is critical that policymakers, educators, and business leaders work together to emphasize the importance of STEM education to our state’s youth and ensure those majoring in the STEM fields have the opportunity to be successful. That’s also why I’ve encouraged young girls through my Girls Rise Up program to pursue STEM. Funding for projects like this create a strong force within our education system and set our young people on a trajectory for success. This will also provide the level of support our hard-working education professionals need to do their jobs effectively and inspire their students to reach their full potential. The news of this investment is encouraging, and I look forward to the anticipated outcome,” Senator Capito explained.