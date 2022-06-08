MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia (YCF) has awarded 110 scholarships totaling $327,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year.

YCF manages more than 40 scholarship funds, and this year was its first year managing the Dorothy, Lewis, Anthony and Hilde Betonte Scholarship, which is for Harrison County residents pursuing post-secondary education at a trade or vocational school, or a two-year or traditional four-year college or university. Chloe Shoemaker of Robert C. Byrd High School was the inaugural recipient.

Michelle Wilson presents the Micah Wilson Memorial Scholarship in memory of her son to Madison McClurg, graduate of University High School. (Courtesy YCF).

Chloe Shoemaker, recipient of the inaugural Dorothy, Lewis, Anthony and Hilde Betonte Scholarship and the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship, is pictured with Martin Howe, YCF Board Chair, at the Robert C. Byrd High School senior awards event. (Courtesy YCF).

Rosemary Bernatowicz presents the Kingwood High School (KHS) Class of ’59 Scholarship to Preston High School graduate Riley Poe. (Courtesy YCF).

Amelia Messenger, graduate of East Fairmont High School, receives the Mountain Loggers Group, Inc. Scholarship. (Courtesy YCF).

The other awards are as follows:

Harrison

Mason Betler of Bridgeport High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Maci Cook of Bridgeport High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Darrell DeMoss of Bridgeport High School who was awarded the Flora O. Corpening Scholarship and the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship.

Amelia Duarte of Bridgeport High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Bryar Huff of Bridgeport High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Gene Hutchinson of Notre Dame High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Madison Lamb of South Harrison High School was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Madison Louk of South Harrison High School who was awarded the Catherine Flynn Morrison Memorial Scholarship.

Ezra Myers of Bridgeport High School who was awarded the Flora O. Corpening Scholarship.

Abigail Rinschler of Notre Dame High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Bella Rock of Robert C. Byrd High School who was awarded the Bobby Lee Secret Memorial Scholarship.

Anthony Rogers of Notre Dame High School who was awarded the Frances Scarcelli Tyler Scholarship, the PFC Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper Memorial Scholarship and the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Kallie Shingleton of Lincoln High School who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Chloe Shoemaker of Robert C. Byrd High School who was awarded the Dorothy, Lewis, Anthony and Hilde Betonte Scholarship and the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Monongalia

Daniel Campa of Morgantown High School who was awarded the HopeWorks Scholarship.

Elise-Cindel Adjeroh of Morgantown High School who was awarded the North Elementary Scholarship.

Jack Ernstes of West Virginia University who was awarded the Matthew “Biggie” Wolfe Memorial Scholarship.

Kaylie Hegedis of Clay-Battelle High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Hayley Harman of West Virginia University who was awarded the Ernest Daniel Conaway, Raymond Guy Baker and Everett Reece Baker Memorial Scholarship.

Matthew Howe of West Virginia University who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Zachary Jordan of West Virginia University who was awarded the Erin Marie Keener Nursing Scholarship.

Sierra Lanham of University High School who was awarded the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship.

Margaret Lohmann of West Virginia University who was awarded the J. Cecil Jarvis Memorial Scholarship and the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Samuel Martino of West Virginia University who was awarded the Lillian A. Devison Scholarship and the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Madison McClurg of University High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship, the Matthew “Biggie” Wolfe Memorial Scholarship and the Micah Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Laura McCray of West Virginia University who was awarded the William Charles Davis, the Dorcas Regina Davis Educational Scholarship and the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Benjamin Meyer of Morgantown High School who was awarded the Soundra K. Poling – Brookhaven Elementary Scholarship.

Michal Murphy of Morgantown High School who was awarded the Soundra K. Poling – Brookhaven Elementary Scholarship.

Allen Nestor of Clay-Battelle High School who was awarded the George E. and Joanne R. Davis Memorial Scholarship.

Emily Ogden of West Virginia University who was awarded the J. Cecil Jarvis Memorial Scholarship.

Julia Pastilong of Morgantown High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Elizabeth Renzelli of West Virginia University who was awarded the Rusty Mazzie and Seth Nicholson Memorial Scholarship.

Evan Rice of Trinity Christian School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Ivy Sayre of Morgantown High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Brooke Wagner of West Virginia University who was awarded the Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship.

Thomas Yanchak of Morgantown High School who was awarded the PFC Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper Memorial Scholarship.

Marion

Madison Alix of East Fairmont High School who was awarded the Jacob David Bower “Bower Power” Memorial Scholarship.

Sidney Apanowicz of Fairmont Senior High School who was awarded the Sam McLaughlin Scholarship for the Arts.

Bella Bock of Fairmont Senior High School who was awarded the George E. and Joanne R. Davis Memorial Scholarship.

Allison Broughton of Fairmont Senior High School who was awarded the William “Will” Charleton Bridges Scholarship.

Rebecca Cox of Fairmont Senior High School who was awarded the Jacob David Bower “Bower Power” Memorial Scholarship.

Logan Decker of Fairmont Senior High School who was awarded the Roy and Frances Valentine Family Scholarship.

Maggie Hurst of Fairmont Senior High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Quint Latocha of North Marion High School who was awarded the Charlotte and Mary Gail Koen Scholarship.

Amelia Messenger of East Fairmont High School who was awarded the Mountain Loggers Group, Inc. Scholarship.

Alexander O’Neil of North Marion High School who was awarded the Seth Burton Memorial Scholarship.

Logan Pierce of North Marion High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Abigail Reese Masters of North Marion High School who was awarded the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship.

Raquel Taylor of North Marion High School who was awarded the Charlotte and Mary Gail Koen Scholarship.

Preston

Kiley Christopher of Preston High School who was awarded the Terra Alta Presbyterian Church Scholarship.

Tyler Martin of Preston High School who was awarded the Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship

Julianna Nesci of Preston High School who was awarded the Joycelyn A. and Robert A. Ayersman Sr. Memorial Scholarship.

Riley Poe of Preston High School who was awarded the KHS Class of ‘59 Scholarship.

John Reese of Preston High School who was awarded the Angela Shahan Memorial Scholarship.

Barbour

Brandon Hornick of Philip Barbour High School who was awarded the Ernest Daniel Conaway, Raymond Guy Baker and Everett Reece Baker Memorial Scholarship.

Doddridge

Jack Hutson of Doddridge County High School who was awarded the Brandi Kay Bowen Scholarship.

Tessa Sleeth of Doddridge County High School who was awarded the Brandi Kay Bowen Scholarship.

Out of Area

Breanna Herrick of Magnolia High School who was awarded the Brenda B. Hellwig Vocational Development Scholarship.

Amy Bolyard of the American Academy of Physician Coders who was awarded the Margaret L. Spencer Health Career Education Scholarship.

Ethan Galicic of Liberty University Online Academy who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Mackenzie Dalton of Fort Frye High School who was awarded the Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship.

Emma Harvey of Mount Vernon Nazarene University who was awarded the John C. and Joann T. Wills Music Educators Scholarship.

Victoria Rutenberg of Socastee High School who was awarded the Scott Argabrite Memorial Scholarship.

Mikalee Wedebrook of Socastee High School who was awarded the Scott Argabrite Memorial Scholarship.

New recipients of YCF awards have until Wednesday, June 15 to log into YCF’s portal to accept the scholarships and complete acknowledgment forms.

Click here for more information about the scholarships that YCF manages or to apply.