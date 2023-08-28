CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Monday that schools in 15 more West Virginia counties will be added to the state’s Communities in Schools (CIS) program.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, 48 schools will be added across 15 new counties, including counties in north central West Virginia such as Barbour, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia and Tucker counties.

“Reaching thousands of more students with critical needs in West Virginia is so important,” First Lady Justice said. “It is what we need to do to ensure that they are on the right path to a successful future. Getting them to high school graduation and a plan for success beyond, is the best thing that we can do for them. The earlier we start, the better.”

Started in 2018, CIS is a program that looks to forge community partnerships with schools and bring in resources that will help “remove barriers to student learning,” the release said. The goal of the program is to keep West Virginia students in schools and have them ultimately graduate.

Fifty-three of West Virginia’s 55 counties are now involved in CIS in some way with the program serving more than 100,000 students in 260 schools statewide.

The full list of new counties and schools can be found below: