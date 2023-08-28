CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Monday that schools in 15 more West Virginia counties will be added to the state’s Communities in Schools (CIS) program.
According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, 48 schools will be added across 15 new counties, including counties in north central West Virginia such as Barbour, Doddridge, Marion, Monongalia and Tucker counties.
“Reaching thousands of more students with critical needs in West Virginia is so important,” First Lady Justice said. “It is what we need to do to ensure that they are on the right path to a successful future. Getting them to high school graduation and a plan for success beyond, is the best thing that we can do for them. The earlier we start, the better.”
Started in 2018, CIS is a program that looks to forge community partnerships with schools and bring in resources that will help “remove barriers to student learning,” the release said. The goal of the program is to keep West Virginia students in schools and have them ultimately graduate.
Fifty-three of West Virginia’s 55 counties are now involved in CIS in some way with the program serving more than 100,000 students in 260 schools statewide.
The full list of new counties and schools can be found below:
- Barbour County
- Kasson Elementary/Middle School
- Philippi Middle School
- Philip Barbour High School
- Boone County
- Madison Elementary School
- Van Elementary School
- Sherman High School
- Doddridge County
- Doddridge County Elementary School
- Doddridge County Middle School
- Doddridge County High School
- Hancock County
- Weirton Elementary School
- Weir Middle School
- Weir High School
- Jefferson County
- T.A. Lowery Elementary School
- Wildwood Middle School
- Jefferson High School
- Marion County
- Watson Elementary School
- West Fairmont Middle School
- Fairmont Senior High School
- Mason County
- Point Pleasant Primary
- Leon Elementary School
- Point Pleasant Intermediate
- Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School
- Mineral County
- Keyser Primary School
- Keyser Middle School
- Keyser High School
- Monongalia County
- Skyview Elementary School
- Westwood Middle School
- University High School
- Putnam County
- Buffalo Elementary School
- Roane County
- Spencer Elementary School
- Spencer Middle School
- Roane County High School
- Tucker County
- Davis Thomas Elementary Middle School
- Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School
- Tucker County High School
- Wetzel County
- New Martinsville School
- Paden City Elementary School
- Paden City High School
- Magnolia High School
- Wirt County
- Wirt County High School
- Wood County
- Jefferson Elementary Center
- Van Devender Middle School
- Parkersburg High School