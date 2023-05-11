CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Secretary of Education announced on Wednesday that three students from West Virginia were named Presidential Scholars, including one from Morgantown and one from Shinnston.

A total of 161 high school students in the nation earned the honor for 2023.

Morgantown High School’s Rania Zuri, of Morgantown, Liberty High School’s Isabella Mackenzie Herrod, of Shinnston, and Westside High School’s Dalton S. Cook, of Lynco, were all recipients from West Virginia.

Herrod was a Presidential Scholar specifically in Career and Technical Education, according to the release.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the press release. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The students will be recognized later this summer during an online ceremony for the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Congratulations to these West Virginia students! A full list of scholars for this year is available at this link.