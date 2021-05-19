2 new scholarships established at Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A Glenville State College alumnus has established two scholarships at his former school.

The college recently announced the donations by Dr. John Shock Jr. to support students who attend the college from Webster, Gilmer or Logan counties.

The scholarships will prioritize students studying in a medical-related field but are open to students with financial need.

College President Mark Manchin said he places a high priority on ensuring any student who wants to study at the college can do so.

“As I said earlier, no student who wants to go to college and get the necessary skills to be competitive in today’s job market should be restrained because they don’t have the necessary resources,” said Manchin.

He also said scholarship funds can go a long way toward helping students, especially since many of them at Glenville State are the first in their families to attend college.