ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Nearly two hundred thousand educators from across West Virginia gathered at Stonewall Resort on Monday to learn skills in hands-on STEAM learning at the second annual STEAMPOSIUM conference.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, which are the basic skills that many jobs require. It also encompasses soft skills like brainstorming, collaboration, teamwork and critical thinking. Educators learned that the best way for them to incorporate STEAM in the classroom is to integrate it with what is already being taught.

“A really great way is to incorporate technology or the arts or any of the things, like for instance if you’re teaching social studies you could bring engineering into that. You could bring the arts. You could mix it up like that. So, that’s the best way is always to immerse in it and integrate with what you are already doing,” Donna Hoylman Peduto, Executive Director of West Virginia Public Education Collaborative said.

The one-day conference allowed educators to participate in small, personalized grade-level workshops, standards-based lessons focused on enhancing students’ critical thinking and problem-solving, and the opportunity to network among fellow educators and STEAM specialists.

“It means a lot for them to have the opportunity, because I know as a former classroom teacher, I know that we don’t get exposed maybe to some of the careers of the future and STEAM has more careers of the future than any other topic. And we don’t know the opportunities therefore we don’t share them with our students, but something like this brings it all to light, ” said Peduto.

The conference was assembled by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, STEAM TAC, the West Virginia Department of Education, and the June Harless Center at Marshall University.