CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Principals, counselors and staff members from 45 high schools across the Mountain State were recognized this October for their efforts to help students prepare for higher education.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical Education present the “Champion of College Access and Success” each year to schools that help students prepare for post-secondary education through three college-planning milestone events over the course of the school year. These include a College Application and Exploration Week, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Campaign and a College Decision Day initiative.

“The Champion for College Access and Success award is a chance to recognize schools and administrators that go above and beyond to help students receive all the necessary tools and information to be successful after high school,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, WV Chancellor for Higher Education. “As the professional landscape in West Virginia and across the nation changes, it is vital that students have some form of post-secondary education or training. The schools recognized today are exemplary in their efforts to create a college-going culture.”

The schools that are receiving the Champion recognition include:

Buffalo High School

Chapmanville Regional High School

Cross Lanes Christian School

Doddridge County High School

Fairmont Senior High School

George Washington High School

Hampshire High School

Hannan Junior/Senior High School

Hedgesville High School

Hundred High School

Hurricane High School

Keyser High School

Lewis County High School

Liberty High School (Raleigh)

Logan Senior High School Magnolia High School

Mingo Central Comprehensive High School

Montcalm High School

Morgantown High School

Nicholas County High School

Paw Paw High School

Philip Barbour High School

PikeView High School

Poca High School

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School

Preston High School

Ripley High School

River View High School

Scott High School

Shady Spring High School Sissonville High School

Spring Valley High School

Summers County High School

Teays Valley Christian School

Tug Valley High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

University High School

Valley High School

Van Junior/Senior High School

Wahama Junior/Senior High School

Wayne High School

Webster County High School

Winfield High School

Wirt County High School

Wyoming East High School

The ceremony took place during this year’s West Virginia Board of Governors Summit with representatives from higher education institutions across the state along with community and business leaders, according to the WVHEPC. Officials say attendees at the summit had the opportunity to discuss the challenges that face post-secondary attainment and brainstorm solutions to help increase college access and readiness for West Virginia students.