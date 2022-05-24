WASHINGTON, D.C. – Six colleges and universities in West Virginia have received funding for Upward Bound, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced on Tuesday.

Upward Bound is a college preparation program where high school students can learn skills that will help them succeed in higher education. The program is designed especially to help low-income students.

The $3,467,970 from the U.S. Department of Education will fund upward bound programs in the following institutions:

Davis & Elkins College – $768,419

Concord University – $762,916

West Virginia University – $748,647

Salem University – $480,875

Marshall University – $409,512

Shepard University – $297,601

Last week, Senator Joe Manchin raised concerns that funding has not been announced for the 2022 Upward Bound Program, despite its fast-approaching May 31 deadline. The Department of Education officially announced the funding on May 24.

“Upward Bound Programs support students across the Mountain State as they pursue higher education degrees, from providing affordable summer housing to funding college preparatory classes. I’m pleased to see continued investment in our Upward Bound programs, and while this announcement is only a week away from the crucial deadline for our summer programs, I’m pleased the Department of Education made the announcement after I called on them to take action,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a longtime supporter of Upward Bound, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster educational programs across West Virginia.”

“As a former college guidance counselor and throughout my career in public service, I have seen first-hand how Upward Bound and other TRIO programs provide students in West Virginia with key opportunities to pursue higher education,” Senator Capito said. “I will continue to support Upward Bound programs and encourage the Department of Education to further recognize the impact these programs make, especially in rural areas. Our higher education institutions in West Virginia do incredible work on behalf of their students, and I greatly appreciate their dedication to learning in our state.”