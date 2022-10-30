CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have recently announced that $998,262 will go to Upward Bound programs meant to help students develop their math and science skills, as well as help veterans in “postsecondary academic development.”

The funding comes as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Veterans Upward Bound Program and the Upward Bound Math & Science Program.

“Our veterans have given so much for our country, and we owe it to them to provide them with the necessary resources to support their pursuit of higher learning. This funding will help do just that, while also providing a boost for our youth in their math and science education,” Senator Capito said. “As a former college guidance counselor and throughout my career in public service, I have seen first-hand how Upward Bound and other TRIO programs positively impact students in West Virginia.”

“Upward Bound Programs support West Virginia students as they pursue higher education degrees, from providing affordable summer housing to funding college preparatory classes. The funding announced today will assist West Virginia Veterans at Davis & Elkins College through academic instruction, counseling, tutoring and more, as well as help strengthen math and science skills for students across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding.”

The funds will be allocated to:

Veterans Upward Bound Program:

· $423,188 – Davis & Elkins College

Upward Bound Math & Science Program:

· $287,537 – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

