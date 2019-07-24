9th Annual Student Success Summit held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nearly 500 educators, students and education vendors gathered in Monongalia County on Wednesday for the 9th Annual Student Success Summit.

The summit was held at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place. Educators from elementary school to higher education are learning about the latest technology available and many other ways to help students by attending nearly 40 breakout sessions.

“Ultimately to have them figure out what they want to do after graduation from high school, what form of post secondary education do they want to go in to. Whether that’s a certificate program, a two year degree, four year degree, military service, it doesn’t matter to us,” said Jason Luyster with Gear-Up. “We’re here to support the student in figuring out, what do you want to do after you graduate and what do you need to do now to be prepared for that step and then be successful once you get there.”

Organizers of the event said their goal is to have 60% of West Virginians credentialed by the year 2030.