CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After-school programs throughout the state are pertaining more to the needs of students thanks to the help of a substantial grant.

The “Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant” serves approximately one million students nationwide and about 10,000 students in the state of West Virginia by providing high-quality after-school programs for students in need and schools in poverty.

12 News spoke with Sherry Swint, Coordinator with the Office of Student Support and Well-Being for the West Virginia Department of Education, on what this grant was truly made for.

“We’re trying to give these students opportunities that they would not have otherwise. We want them to reach all the academic standards of course, but you can do that in a very hands-on, problem-based experiential learning program in after-school. We wanted them to build a connection, not just to the after-school program, but to the school itself. Folks find that when students are engaged in learning, especially at schools, that tends to improve their overall performance and outcomes in their futures,” said Swint.

This year makes the 25th anniversary of the 21st Century Grant’s beginning and the 20th year of it being used in West Virginia schools.

Federal funding from the grants is specifically designed for academic support, enrichment opportunities and family engagement. After-school programs funded through this grant are set to provide a meal for students in attendance, assist in tutoring and provide extracurricular activities like theatre, robotics, martial arts, etc.

Volunteers and community members are often invited to engage in these programs to show students of possibilities with interests and possible career choices. The program also provides assistance for parents in regard to finding resources to assist both them and their children.

“When you’re there in an after-school program and you realize that you have people who care about who you are and that you actually learn to read, I think that’s amazing. I mean it helps with your self-confidence; it helps with your understanding that ‘I can do that,'” said Swint.

How the grant is spent depends on the area and need for assistance as the grant is broken down into 40 different segments. Some areas have one grant assisting three after-school programs, whereas another may fund an entire county.

The state requires a minimum request of $88,000 with the 21st Century Grant and a maximum of $260,000. Though as Swint stated, there is simply “never enough funding” for the growing after-school programs as 1.5 million out of the 3.0 million dollars requested have been served as there are no state-supported funds for after-school programs.