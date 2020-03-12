Alderson Broaddus extending spring break, suspending athletic events because of coronavirus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University is extending spring break by one week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release from the school, to minimize any potential spread of illness, AB plans to resume classes, possibly in an online format, on Monday, March 23.

Students are urged not to return to campus unless absolutely necessary. Students currently on campus who need to remain, or anyone who needs to return due to exigent circumstances should contact the Office of Student Affairs, according to the release.

In addition, athletic events are suspended until further notice, according to the school.

Faculty and staff members will continue to report to campus as regularly scheduled. During the week of March 16, AB will engage in planning and training for procedures that may or may not become necessary for continuing university operations during the remainder of the semester, the release stated.

The school said it will make an official announcement about additional measures on Wednesday, March 18.

Other schools in the area have announced their plans moving forward, including West Virginia University, Fairmont State University, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Glenville State College, Davis & Elkins College and Pierpont Community & Technical College.