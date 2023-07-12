CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted Wednesday to provisionally reauthorize Alderson Broaddus University for one year.

“We continue to have concerns about the financial viability of this institution. However, we would like to give the new leadership team time to possibly turn the ship around,” read the Commission’s resolution. “We reserve the right to reconsider this provisional reauthorization at any point that the institution’s financial stability does not meet the State’s criteria.”

Commissioners grilled university officials about how much cash the university has on hand, how much they owe to their creditors and how many students are enrolled for the upcoming semester.

Before commissioners went into an executive session, James Garvin, Chairman of the Board of Governors and Trustees, made an impassioned plea, asking commissioners to give the new administration an opportunity to stabilize the financially struggling institution.

“My plea to you today is please don’t issue the death penalty to Alderson Broaddus,” said Garvin. “This new regime really deserves a chance to show that all their projections, everything they’ve seen and everything they intend to implement is going to turn the corner.”

The steps the University must take to remain provisionally authorized include:

Submitting to the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs by Oct. 1, 2023, appropriate plans related to the teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;

Making arrangements to secure transcripts and financial aid records with a third party;

Submitting monthly to the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Facilities information showing financial performance and operational stability, including actual monies received and actual funds raised through fundraising efforts;

Cooperating with and participating in any site visits requested by the Chancellor or her designee; and