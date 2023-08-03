PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson Broaddus University (AB) voluntarily resigned its accreditation on Wednesday after its authority to award degrees was revoked by the Higher Education Policy Commission on Monday.

AB’s official website updated on Thursday with a popup that offers the latest information for the hundreds of students who will now have to transfer schools if they want to continue their education during the fall semester. The website says in part, “Although we are working as quickly as possible to provide you with all of the necessary information, we do not yet have all of the answers.”

The new information that AB did give relates to transcripts, a vital part of the transfer process for higher education students.

For students who want to transfer to Davis & Elkins College or West Virginia Wesleyan College, transcripts are already available to those schools through the transfer partnership. For all other transfer students, transcripts are now free but must be requested in writing by the student, according to AB’s website.

Many nearby colleges and universities have expressed their willingness to help transferring students, including Fairmont State University, which has set up the one-time “Battler Transfer Scholarship,” and Glenville State University, which announced on Wednesday that it will allow AB transfer students to register for the fall semester even after the first day of classes.

In an interview on Thursday, Glenville State University President Mark Manchin told 12 News that the university is more worried about getting students settled on campus and into classes if they choose than about getting transcripts on time.

“But what we’re trying to do is streamline that and make this as seamless as we possibly can through this process. So, hopefully what were able to do is get those students on campus, get those students registered and assigned classes and then hopefully, as quickly as possible, get their transcripts. So, yes normally we wouldn’t do that but, in this instance, we’re—we’re probably gonna recognize the unique time that were facing right now,” Manchin said.

Admissions counselors from AB are also available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to help walk students through the process and answer questions.

For a full list of institutions that have said they are willing to work with AB students during the transfer process with benefits like expedited admission, scholarship and even options for free housing in some circumstances, click here.