PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson Broaddus University’s Board of Governors has reached a tentative agreement with a new interim president to focus fundraising during its recovery from financial difficulties.

Last week, the Higher Education Policy Commission gave the university provisional reauthorization for one year. Commissioners agreed to allow time for the university to stabilize its finances and enrollment.

According to a memo circulating on social media and confirmed by university officials, the Board selected a new interim president following a three-day summer retreat over the weekend. The current interim president, Andrea Bucklew, will remain in place overseeing daily functions of the university until the new interim president is officially installed.

“While a tentative agreement between AB and the proposed interim president has been reached, additional details, including the candidate’s identity and a start date, are forthcoming,” the memo reads.

Once the new interim president is in office, Bucklew will return to her role as Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs. Interim Provost James Owston will return to the position of assistant provost.