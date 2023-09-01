PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former employees of Alderson Broaddus University visited the campus for potentially the last time this week as they picked up their final checks from the Erickson Alumni Center.

Officials with Alderson Broaddus said they felt it was important to be able to meet the employees face to face and be together.

“This is a beloved institution by a lot of people, by the city of Philippi, the alumni, the faculty and staff. It was just really important to those involved that, that our last memories be as good as the previous 152 years,” said Tim Morris, Alderson Broaddus Alumnus.

This time also served as a final goodbye and reunion for co-workers. If employees were unable to pick up their final paycheck on Wednesday and Thursday, then they will receive them in the mail.

“The past two days have been proof of why Alderson Broaddus was special. The way the people have handled this has been unlike any other place on the earth,” said Morris.

Alderson Broaddus had its ability to award degrees revoked this past July and filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.