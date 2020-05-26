Alderson Broaddus University planning return in the fall

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – After going virtual for the remainder of the spring semester, Alderson Broaddus University has announced its intention to return to campus in the fall.

In a press release, AB said it plans to resume face-to-face instruction for the fall 2020 semester and reopen its main campus, including housing and dining services.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back students in-person for a successful academic year,” said Dr. Tim Barry, president of Alderson Broaddus University. “We are productively, yet cautiously, moving forward. The safety and health of our incoming students, their families, and the AB community is our first priority. We continue to make decisions based on public health guidance and will monitor state and federal recommendations for higher education institutions on how best to welcome our students to campus safely.”

The fall 2020 start date for undergraduate instruction is Monday, August 10.

AB explained that move-in dates and times will be assigned to students to avoid unnecessary crowding and maximize social distancing. Football student-athletes are scheduled to move in Monday, July 27–Thursday, July 30; students involved in other fall sport programs will move in Saturday, August 1–Tuesday, August 4; and all remaining new and returning undergraduate students will move in Monday, August 3–Saturday, August 8. Students will be notified via email with their particular move-in date and time. Residence halls will not open before the official move-in dates and times.

“We’re starting the undergraduate semester earlier in August so that we can finish before Thanksgiving break,” explains Dr. Joan Propst, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “This adjustment to the undergraduate academic schedule is out of an abundance of caution and will help minimize travel to and from campus and any exposure to a resurgence of the coronavirus. It also allows flexibility in class scheduling to help maximize social distancing in the classroom and, depending on the COVID-19 situation, frees up time in December for an undergraduate winter term.”

The last day for undergraduate class instruction will be Friday, November 13, with finals ending on Friday, November 20, the release states. These instructional date changes do not apply to AB’s graduate programs at this time.

AB said the summer months will give administrators time to create necessary procedures for the fall academic semester. Modifications to modes of instruction are possible in the future and dependent upon the rise of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, Barbour County and the surrounding area.

AB will move its new student registration days online over the summer months, replacing an on-campus experience, the release states. This decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of new students and their families, along with the AB campus community.

“We sincerely appreciate our faculty, staff, and students adjusting to our spring semester changes and making necessary arrangements for the fall 2020 semester,” said Barry. “We’re committed to the overall well-being of our campus community and preparing our students for academic excellence.”

AB is encouraging students, faculty and staff members to monitor its website, the mobile alert system and AB’s email accounts for further updates.

To register for the fall semester or for general admission questions, contact the AB Office of Admissions at 800-263-1549 or apply online.