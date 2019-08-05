Alderson Broaddus University to offer new degree programs

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University, in conjunction with local community and technical colleges, will be offering new bachelor’s degree programs in the Charleston, Beckley and Fairmont areas.

Beginning with the fall semester, Alderson Broaddus’ Criminal Justice, Health Care Management and Interdisciplinary Studies degree completion programs will be taught at the campuses of BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston, New River Community and Technical College in Beaver and Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Fairmont.

In addition to the three new degrees, registration will continue with the existing Bachelor of Science in Professional Leadership program, which began this June at Pierpont CTC. Additional programs will be offered at all three locations in 2020.

“AB is pleased to have our community and technical college partners in this important initiative,” said Dr. Jim Owston, assistant provost for extended learning. “Our degree completion programs provide associate program graduates, and other working adults with some college credits, the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree close to home.”

Evening classes are set to begin on August 26 at all three locations. AB will be hosting information receptions at the following locations:

In Fairmont: Muriale’s Italian Kitchen on Thursday, August 8 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

In Charleston: Black Sheep Burritos and Brews on Tuesday, August 13 from 6 – 9 p.m.

In Beckley: Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant on Thursday, August 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

To learn more about the new programs, call 304-457-6222 or visit AB’s website by clicking here.