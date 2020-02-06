UPDATE: Multiple W.Va. schools to close Friday due to influenza outbreak and/or inclement weather

UPDATE (2/6/2020 5:11 p.m.):

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Preston County Schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 7, according to officials with the Preston County Board of Education.

The official stated that the reason for the closure was due to influenza prevention and the possibility of inclement weather.

Maintenance and mechanics are to report on a regular schedule. All custodians, cook/custodians, and board-hired long-term sub custodians are to report on day shift starting at 6 a.m. Principals, assistant principals, and all other staff with greater than 200-day contracts will report to work on a regular schedule. All other employees are not to report to work, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

UPDATE (2/6/2020 3:30 p.m.):

WESTON, W.Va. — The Lewis County Board of Education has announced that schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 7, in order to “preventing the spread of illness and allowing time for facility disinfection,” according to an email sent out by BOE officials.

UPDATE (2/6/2020 1:53 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — In an email sent out to parents of students in Marion County Schools, the county’s Board of Education has stated that schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 7, due to an outbreak of influenza.

ORIGINAL (2/6/2020 9:50 a.m.):

WEST UNION, W.Va. – All schools in Doddridge County will be closed on Friday, Feb. 7, the Doddridge County Board of Education announced on Thursday.

Board of Education officials said schools will be closed due to pending inclement weather and on-going sickness, Code C.

No further information on Friday’s school closings in Doddridge County have been released at this time.

