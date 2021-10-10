Articulation agreement signed by Alderson Broaddus University and West Virginia Northern Community College

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — On Oct. 6, Alderson Broaddus University (AB) and West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) signed an articulation agreement in Wheeling.

Under the agreement, WVNCC graduates can pursue several baccalaureate pathways, transfer to AB and complete a bachelor’s degree online all at a reduced tuition rate.

Dr. James “Tim” Barry, AB president, said, “This agreement continues the desire of the University to enable West Virginia students the avenue of additional educational attainment.”

(l-r) Dr. Andrea Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University provost and executive vice president; Dr. James “Tim” Barry, AB president; Dr. Daniel Mosser, West Virginia Northern Community College president; and Dr. Jill Loveless, WVNCC provost.

Seven online bachelor’s programs will be offered by AB for West Virginia Northern Community College’s students.

“This agreement reinforces our ongoing commitment to student success and creating opportunities for our students who have a desire to continue their education,” said Dr. Daniel Mosser, WVNCC president. “I commend the leadership of Alderson Broaddus University for seamlessly opening their doors to our students.”