Attorney General Morrisey warns college students of employment and internship scams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds college students to avoid phony employment and internship ads when looking to jump-start postgraduate career goals or earn extra money.



College students use internships to build up work experience, while employment helps bring in some extra money.



“Many college students choose to get a head start on their careers or make money to cover expenses,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “While that is an admirable goal, it’s important that a student’s enthusiasm not cloud their judgment or make them gloss over potential red flags.”



According to a release from the Attorney’s office, students must be cautious with unsolicited emails. The emails may contain links to application websites that claim bank accounts and other personal information is necessary to receive payment from an employer. Others may ask to transfer money to a third account.



Legitimate employers will not ask for financial account information online or on application forms.



Obvious red flags include bad grammar, punctuation and sentence structure. Authentic employment and internship ads will be professional and spell checked.



Students should verify legitimacy with a thorough online search of received email addresses and the company or internship agency.



Also, students should not accept a job that requires depositing or wiring money between multiple accounts in order to secure a position. Giving away financial information prior to accepting a job offer could result in a scheme that could be used for money laundering.



The Attorney General’s Office issued this advice as part of the sixth annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week. To learn about consumer protection efforts in West Virginia and other scams that are targeting college students, click here.