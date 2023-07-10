ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The passing of generational knowledge was in the spotlight on Monday as the Augusta Heritage Center kicked off its annual Summer Heritage Workshops at Davis and Elkins College.

The program is meant to act as a framework set forth to ensure the passing of traditional knowledge onto the next generation. This week will be week one of a three-week program and will include programming on things like classic country and swing music.

When the Summer Heritage Workshop program was first set out in 1973 it was meant to preserve culture that was in danger of being lost to time. According to the CEO of the Augusta Heritage Center, Seth Young, building relationships is an important part of the program.

“Through the celebration and study of these diverse cultures of Appalachia and beyond, we find we build communities, and we find the inner connectedness between the communities and that provides a sense of belonging and it combats challenges that face Appalachia today, such as the loneliness epidemic which leads to the drug epidemic. So, this programming creates communities, a sense of belonging, and a sense of purpose,” Young said.

Davis and Elkins has also partnered with the Augusta Heritage Center to offer a fully funded arts immersion experience to one high schooler from each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. The students will attend Augusta Academy for one week during the Summer Heritage Workshops, and experience classes covering music, dance, visual arts, and cooking. The students will also receive a $5,000-per-year scholarship to attend Davis and Elkins College.

In celebration of its 50th year, the Augusta Heritage Center has planned three weeks full of dances and concerts that will take place every Tuesday and Thursday and are open to the public.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Augusta Heritage Center’s website.