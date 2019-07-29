Back to school dates for the 2019-2020 academic year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s the time of year for children in the north-central West Virginia area to head back to school. With the 2019-2020 school year quickly approaching, students and parents are gathering supplies, signing papers and adjusting to a new school schedule.
Listed below are the start dates for the surrounding counties for the 2019-2020 school year.
August 14
Barbour, Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur
August 15
Preston, Randolph, Ritchie and Webster
August 16
Monongalia
August 20
Tucker
August 21
Marion
August 23
Doddridge
August 26
Harrison and Taylor
Those interested in more information about back-to-school start dates around the area, click here.