Back to school dates for the 2019-2020 academic year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s the time of year for children in the north-central West Virginia area to head back to school. With the 2019-2020 school year quickly approaching, students and parents are gathering supplies, signing papers and adjusting to a new school schedule.

Listed below are the start dates for the surrounding counties for the 2019-2020 school year.

August 14

Barbour, Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur

August 15

Preston, Randolph, Ritchie and Webster

August 16

Monongalia

August 20

Tucker

August 21

Marion

August 23

Doddridge

August 26

Harrison and Taylor

Those interested in more information about back-to-school start dates around the area, click here.