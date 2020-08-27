Back to School: Technology and community support back to school efforts in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County schools are also preparing for a different kind of back to school season this year.

Superintendent Robin Lewis explained that students who do choose to return to school will attend for two days a week and then take home assignments for the remainder of that week.

Lewis County students from third grade up will also have new Chromebooks this year, and Lewis said the community has stepped up to allow kids to get the most out of their new equipment.

“Lots of businesses, fire departments have opened up so that children can go there and access the Internet and download what they need for the week,” said Lewis.

Lewis explained that families can find more information about the county’s back to school plans on the BOE’s website.