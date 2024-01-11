PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Superintendent of Barbour County Schools, Eddie Vincent, issued a response on Thursday after a special circumstance review by the West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) at Philippi Middle School reported several issues including propped open exterior doors and “excessively dirty” conditions.

In an interview with 12 News, Vincent said that Barbour County Schools was already aware of some of the issues highlighted and had been working on improving Philippi Middle before the report came out.

Vincent said that the scheduled review was part of an ongoing process at Philippi Middle and that the school has received Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) aid from the state for “a couple years.” Despite this, he said that the improvement wasn’t moving at the pace that he and his staff were hoping for and that the review was part of Barbour County Schools’ plan to improve it.

“We’re just using the resources we have at the state department to help us achieve the goal of getting Phillippi Middle better. And it’s certainly moving in that direction,” Vincent said.

One of the main issues highlighted in the BOE’s report included a lack of guidance counselors. At the time of the review, there was no guidance counselor at the school and Vincent said that this problem is still ongoing. He said that the job posting for a new counselor has been up for weeks, but Barbour County Schools hasn’t been successful in its search.

Vincent said that guidance counselors across the state are in short supply and that Philippi Middle—along with the rest of the county—has begun to participate in the Communities in Schools (CIS) program in the meantime.

Vincent described the CIS program as a “student support program” that provides many different types of services to students including behavioral health, academic support and even food and clothing issues if necessary. Despite this, Vincent told 12 News that the CIS program is not a replacement for a full-time counselor and that hiring one is a priority.

“We’re always trying to get certified school counselors. Right now we don’t have them. We don’t have very many,” Vincent said.

Another issue brought to light in the BOE’s report was an overall lack of cleanliness at the school. At the time the scheduled review took place, no custodian was working, according to Vincent. The report said that “floors windows and walls were not clean, and a strong odor permeated the hallway and some classrooms.” Vincent called the lack of a custodian an “anomaly.”

“When the observations took place in Phillipi Middle we didn’t have a custodian working that week and we didn’t have a substitute so our staff was trying to do the best they could and in addition to their regular duties. So that’s not a typical situation in Philippi Middle, that’s normally a very clean school,” Vincent said.

Vincent said that the week the review was scheduled for was when there were no custodians present.