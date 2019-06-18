Beverly Elementary School unveils new bookmobile

A Randolph County elementary school unveiled its newest Bookmobile Tuesday afternoon.

Community members gathered at the Beverly Elementary School to unveil the new, refurbished school bus.

The bus will travel to ten stops around the area each week, giving kids and families a chance to keep up on their reading during summer months, when teachers say that becomes more difficult.

“On average, children fall behind two and a half months with their reading over the summer, so this is a way to encourage them to be reading all year long,” said BES teacher Lucy Godwin.

The bus will also provide healthy giveaways to its patrons, and carries a small farmers market of fruits and vegetables for its kids.