Board of Education approves for all Harrison County students to receive iPads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All students in Harrison County will soon have their own iPads.

The Board of Education unanimously voted to purchase the iPads Tuesday afternoon during its meeting in Clarksburg.

High school and most middle school students in the county have already had the devices issued to them. The one-to-one initiative, which is paid for with levy money, will make sure that all elementary students would also bring home the latest technology in education. School board member, Gary Hamrick, explained that students carry a vast knowledge of technology.

“Today’s generation has the knowledge of these devices. As it is, that’s what they use in their everyday life and it’s just a given fact that we need to move into that direction in teaching.”

The Board also agreed to extend the contract of Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin for another three years.