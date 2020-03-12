BREAKING: West Virginia Wesleyan announces move to online-only classes and cancellation of sports

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College announced Thursday that it will be transitioning to online classes only beginning March 18.

In the statement, the college said it will also end face-to-face classroom operations and the Bobcats’ participation in all intercollegiate athletic competition on Thursday, March 12.

Students should plan to return home by Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m., according to the announcement. The school is offering accommodations on campus to students who cannot move out by that time, but there is an application required.

Online/alternative course delivery will continue through the end of the spring semester, according to the announcement. The college has canceled all May-term and summer international travel trips, and all non-essential college-related travel will be suspended.

As for graduation plans, WVWC said commencement weekend is currently expected to go on as scheduled, but the school will be evaluating its status as the situation develops.

The school’s athletic programs are also being affected. Spring sports have already begun, but West Virginia Wesleyan now joins a growing list of teams and conferences around the country to cancel those sporting competitions.

Other schools in the area have announced their plans moving forward, including West Virginia University, Fairmont State University, Glenville State College and Davis & Elkins College.