Bridgeport High School has highest college enrollment rate in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School is being recognized as having the top college enrollment rate in West Virginia.

76.1 percent of the school’s students will be headed to college in the fall, and even more will be headed to trade school or into the workforce.

Bridgeport High School counselors work closely with students and their parents throughout their time at school to help figure out their interests and guide them along the best career paths.

“When they leave this building, we like for them to have a plan, so it’s amazing that we have the highest college going rate, but it’s also amazing that everyone leaves here with a plan. We have high expectations for our kids and they always rise to the occasion,” said BHS counselor Jenna Edwards.

Bridgeport High School was followed by George Washington High School in Kanawha County and Hurricane High School in Putnam County.