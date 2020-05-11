Buckhannon-Upshur High School to add outdoor seating area to school campus

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur High School has received a $50,000 grant to add an outdoor meal area for students there.

Officials explained that the extra space will add another option for students when eating lunch at school.

Additionally, officials stated that there are also hopes to lay the groundwork to upgrade the area into an outdoor classroom in the future.

“If you have teachers that are willing to go out and use the outdoor classroom which would allow their students more movement, they could work together not even under that pavilion but out in the grounds of our school,” said Cynthia Nesselroade, Director of Child Nutrition in Upshur County.

The school is still working to find funding to complete work on that outdoor classroom.