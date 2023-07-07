CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A local program focused on giving kids a “head start” has received substantial boost to its funding.

The Central West Virginia Community Action Association’s (CWVCAA) Head Start program is a traditional pre-school at the agency, which works with three and four-year-old children, as well as their families.

The Head Start grant that consists of $3.5 million helps support everything affiliated with the program such as the salary for teachers, the rent for the facilities, classroom supplies and school buses.

The CWVCAA provides a match of 20% of the grant from the local community, which comes from money donations, donated food items or volunteers to read in the program.

“The grant began July 1st and will end on June 30th, so it works out very well for a traditional school year program,” Shannon Cunningham-Snead, Executive Director of CWVCAA, said. “Right now, July 1st, we’re getting classrooms ready, we’re getting training on the way for staff to start the new year, so we’ll be prepared for August and September as children return.”

For 50 years, the CWVCAA has been funded to operate the Head Start program within the region, and serves children and their families in Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, and Ritchie counties.

This program meets all of the requirements for Pre-K on both a federal and state level. Children get on a school bus to go to and from school each day, and are provided with breakfast, lunch and snacks.

Head Start highly focuses on the curriculum of making sure each child is ready to enter kindergarten on grade level.

The head start program is currently enrolling for the 2023-24 school year. If you’re a parent that has a three or four-year-old child and are interested, you can call (304) 622-8495 or visit the CWVCAA website by clicking here.