Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Board of Governors Friday approved hikes to tuition, housing rates and dining fees in part, citing inflation.

The $1.2 billion budget includes a 2.62% increase in tuition for students who are West Virginia residents and a 2.88% increase in tuition for non-resident students, a $120 per semester increase and a $372 per semester increase respectively. That includes a $12 university fee increase.

Housing and dining fees will increase by 3%, except for WVU Tech in Beckley, and dining fees will rise by 4.5%.

Last year, tuition increased by 1.87% for residents and 1.99% for non-residents, and there was a $24 university fee increase.

In a press release, the University Relations department said the reasoning behind the increase includes a decline in enrollment and the fact that WVU will not receive federal or state money for COVID-19 relief that it has had in years past.

Given those factors, as well as the compensation program providing raises for employees, the university said it expects a negative adjusted operating margin in the coming year despite slight increases in grants and contracts.

University relations said WVU will post 11 BOG Rules for public comment beginning Monday, June 27.

The Board of Governors’ next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.