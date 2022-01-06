Civic Leaders Fellowship Program accepting applications from college students looking for work experience

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s (PACF) Civic Leaders Fellowship Program is now accepting applications.

College students can get paid work experience in a career-related field. The program also provides leadership opportunities and is designed to prepare students for life after graduation.

Students that are accepted will return to their hometowns to develop connections and leadership skills intended to help them after graduation. The program also tries to place students in work environments that suit their interests and career goals.

“It’s quite a variety of different opportunities, and we really work hard to find the right place for the student to really explore their interest and figure out if what they think they’re interested in is what they really want to pursue more long term,” said Marian Clowes, Community Leadership Parkersburg Area Community Foundation Associate Director.

One goal of the Civic Leaders Fellowship Program is to keep students in the area once they enter the workforce. By getting experience in their hometowns, students will make connections that can help them secure a job upon graduation.

To apply, college students must:

Successfully complete at least one year of post-secondary education (college, trade/technical school)

Be currently enrolled in a post-secondary education program

Have a permanent address in the PACF’s service region Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties in West Virginia, Washington County in Ohio.

Submit application by Feb. 15, 2022.

The program lasts for seven weeks, from June 3 to July 22. Students will work 40 hours a week.

Students will work at their assignments for four days a week, Tuesday through Friday. On Mondays, Civic Leaders do leadership activities and programs with other Civic Leaders. This will increase their knowledge of the region and prepare them better to serve their community.

Alyssa Mennillo, Coordinator First Year Civic Leader Fellowship Program, talks about the benefits of the program.

The qualifications to apply can be found on the PACF’s website.

Students can participate in the Civic Leaders Fellowship Program for three summers. There are no restrictions on the area of study to qualify for a spot in the program.