BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and Notre Dame High School signed a formal agreement to begin a creative and performing arts partnership between the two schools, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

Wesleyan graduate Pippa McGinley will now coordinate the Notre Dame “Shamrocks” Show Choir program as well as help students prepare for musical and theatrical shows and competitions.

Additionally, West Virginia Wesleyan College will now provide a performance space for up to three NDHS productions each year in the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts.

Notre dame High School students will interact regularly with Wesleyan faculty and staff and will be eligible for unique scholarship opportunities, according to the release.

“The quality of all Notre Dame High School students is well known to us,” said Wesleyan’s interim president Dr. James Moore. “We applaud the teachers there for their focus on the whole student, for providing a thoughtfully rigorous environment, and for doing so in such a holistic manner. We truly believe that this is the first step of many for our two institutions. The sky is the limit.”

In the future, the two schools are hoping to add dual credit and college credit courses as well as perform alongside West Virginia Wesleyan ensembles and host camps on the residential campus.

“We are incredibly excited to work with such a prestigious institution, not only for the growth of our Performing Arts Conservatory program but also for the potential opportunities for all Notre Dame students,” NDHS principal Kelly Light said in the release.

To learn more about the two schools, you can visit the West Virginia Wesleyan and Notre Dame High School websites.