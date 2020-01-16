Davis and Elkins College recognized for financial health by Forbes magazine

ELKINS, W.Va. – An area college has been recognized as one of the most financially healthy in the country.

Forbes Magazine gave Davis and Elkins College its highest grade in its annual survey of private colleges around the country. The B+ grade issued to the college is the highest of any private college in the state.

College President Chris Wood said the college’s financial success makes it easier to help students, too.

“We have the resources to particularly provide the type of scholarship aid that students are needing. That should help us on the enrollment side as we continue to grow our programs and see the college strengthen in that way,” said Wood.

Wood said strong support from alumni has been a big part of the college’s success, which he points out as a reflection of the quality of its education.