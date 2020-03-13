UPDATE: Davis & Elkins College moving to online format for students because of coronavirus concerns

UPDATE (3/13/20 12:53 p.m.):

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College has decided to move to an online format for students as the coronavirus outbreak continues in the United States.

According to a release from D&E, all extracurricular activities are suspended immediately; however, the transition to online classes will be gradual.

All classes will be held on Monday, March 16, and registration and assessment day will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17. Classes will be canceled March 18-20, as a transition to online classes will take place, according to the release.

Starting Monday, March 23, D&E will begin online delivery of course content until further notice. All faculty and staff are expected to report as usual, the school said.

Residential students will be required to leave residence halls by Sunday, March 22 at noon. Students who are unable to move out can receive accommodations on campus if they turn in an application to the Office of Student Life, according to D&E. Housing for these students will be consolidated.

UPDATE (3/12/20 1:17 p.m.):

The Davis & Elkins athletic department has announced that it will not allow spectators at athletic events because of concerns over coronavirus.

This decision will affect both indoor and outdoor events, according to D&E. No spectators/parents/fans are permitted at D&E athletic events outside of players, officials and game staff, the school stated.

BREAKING: Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and abiding by NCAA and Mountain East Conference guidance, Davis & Elkins College will not allow patrons to athletic contests outside of the game participants, officials and essential game personnel. pic.twitter.com/Hw6BKprfxu — SenatorNation (@SenatorNation) March 12, 2020

Davis & Elkins College officials said the college is taking extra precautions amid the surrounding coronavirus concerns, but no decisions have been made to alter the format of classes at this time.

College officials said Davis & Elkins has increased its already intensive and intentional cleaning process in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Officials said that if additional measures are needed, they are prepared to take the necessary steps with the establishment of a quarantine space and course delivery process. Officials said auxiliary services will be determined as necessary.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

Other schools in the area have announced their plans moving forward, including West Virginia University, Fairmont State University, Alderson Broaddus University, Salem University, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Glenville State College and Pierpont Community & Technical College.