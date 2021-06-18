Davis & Elkins College freezing tuition costs

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins College has announced a freeze on tuition for the next academic year.

In a release on Thursday, D&E officials said they made the decision to keep costs steady due to “the financial realities many families may face.”

In the same release, the college also announced the addition of one new major and three new minors after adding another major and minor to its program during the pandemic.

The new major is in product design, while the new minors are in art therapy, instructional technology and media production.