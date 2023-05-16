ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, Davis & Elkins College (D&E) held a special ceremony celebrating four student-athletes who graduated this spring but were busy competing on graduation day.

According to a release from D&E, the ceremony was held because the students had to miss their standard graduation on Saturday, May 13 to participate in NCAA post-season tournaments. The college said that its administration worked to provide the seniors with a similar experience to a standard ceremony complete with family attendance and presentation of academic hoods from faculty.

Students that were honored were:

Jack Coleman, Mathematics from Milton Keynes, England – Golf

Honesty Holt, Sport Management from Bentonville, Arkansas – Softball

Jordan Hyland, Accounting from Omagh, Northern Ireland – Golf

Kailynn Parks, Elementary Education from Bessett, Virginia – Softball

“Davis & Elkins College cares about our students as individuals,” D&E President Chris A. Wood said. “When four students could not attend the College’s Commencement, we decided it was the right thing to do to hold a second commencement because that is what we do at D&E. We are proud of all our students and these four deserved the same celebration their classmates experienced.”