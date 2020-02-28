D&E TRIO program holds First Generation Day

ELKINS, W.Va. – An area college was honoring students who are the first in their families to attend college Thursday morning.

Davis and Elkins College’s TRIO program held a First Generation Day at the campus library in Elkins.

The event highlighted the success found by many first generation college students. Organizers said they also want to draw attention to the unique challenges they face, and find ways to help.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable sharing what is working, what is not working. How do we effectively assist with students graduating, not just entering school, but graduating from college as well,” said Carol Suder-Howes, director of Upward Bound programs at D&E.

Suder-Howes said part of the challenge of ensuring students succeed is finding the right program for them after they finish high school.