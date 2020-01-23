Deadline for 2020 McClain Presidential Scholarship is approaching

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The deadline is quickly approaching for high school students to apply to the McClain Presidential Scholarship at Fairmont State University.

For the 13th consecutive year, this scholarship will be given to the top three high school students attending Fairmont State University in the fall. This was an idea Dr. Charles McClain started to help encourage students to excel in high school, so they can later benefit from it in college.

To apply for this award you must obtain a 3.5 grade point average a 26 or higher on their ACT, and a 1260 or higher on their SAT, as well as already applied to be admitted to Fairmont State University.

Senior Director of Recruitment Chris Sharps, said this is one of the most prestigious awards a student can receive from the school, and it goes to who they think will continue to hold a high standard academically on themselves when they get to Fairmont State University.

“In traditional speak when you think of a full ride scholarship, this is what Fairmont State University offers, to our top scholars,” said Sharps. “Those students who really go above and beyond, and show tremendous promise in their academic work.”

Tamara Boles is a part of the Falcon Family, and said Fairmont State has become her home away from home, and if you don’t think you will be chosen for the scholarship, to just try anyway.

“Just go ahead and try, because I never thought I would be able to receive such an amazing scholarship,” said Boles. “I never thought i would be given these opportunities, but if you know you worked hard throughout high school, and you know that you can continue to do so throughout college then I would just say, apply and reach for it.”

The scholarship is renewable each year, awardees just have to maintain the GPA requirement. The deadline for this scholarship is February 1, 2020. Keep in mind, those who are interest can’t apply for the scholarship if they haven’t applied for admission to the school. To learn more about all Fairmont State’s scholarships, and more about admission on their website.