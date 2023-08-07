PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WBOY) — During this weekend’s legislative interim meetings, a group of state lawmakers were able to get an update on the pending closure of Alderson Broaddus University with some voicing their criticisms of the situation.

The Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability heard sworn testimony from Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC).

“Late November, early December of last year, the then-president (of AB) came to me, had a meeting in my office sand said that while he wasn’t 100% certain, he was pretty sure that in the springtime, the board was going to be voting to close the institution,” said Tucker. “Their finances were too out of control, that they were too much in debt and they couldn’t see their way out of it.”

Tucker said a new Board of Trustees and university administration opted to attempt to attempt a recovery.

The university, Tucker said, owed the City of Philippi $835,000 in delinquent utility bills and fees. It also owed its primary food vendor $2 million.

State Delegate Joe Statler (R-Monongalia) asked Tucker to confirm the university was still attempting to attract students even as its debt was piling up.

“Was AB still actively recruiting students through the spring of this year?” Statler asked. “If so, that’s bad. I don’t want to say it’s criminal, but it’s bad. We already know we’re in trouble and we’re still recruiting students.”

Meanwhile, between eight and ten first-year students in Alderson Broaddus’s Physician’s Assistant program are still looking for institutions at which they can complete their courses of study. Tucker said there are four PA programs in West Virginia, and all are at the maximum number of students allowed by the accreditation body that oversees those programs.

The Higher Education Policy Commission has asked those accreditors to make an exception for AB students, but so far, those talks have been unsuccessful.

“I will try, for what it’s worth, to have those conversations with the accreditor on Monday,” said Tucker. “That’s the group of students I’m most concerned about now.”

Gov. Jim Justice held a brief online news conference to update reporters on the special legislative session he called over the weekend. 12 News asked Justice if there was anything his administration could do to assist those students.

“This was a very unfortunate situation you have from the standpoint of how it was delayed and delayed and delayed,” said Justice. “Now it happens just a matter of days before the students are reporting to campus.”