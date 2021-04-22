East Fairmont High School students take part in campus beautification

FAIRMONT W.Va – Students and staff members at East Fairmont High School are getting into the Earth Day spirit.



On Thursday, every student got a chance to participate in the Campus Beautification Project. Some students pulled weeds, laid mulch and planted trees, while others stayed inside and decorated rocks or wrote letters to state legislators about the community’s needs.

Students used plants, soil, power washers and trees that were all donated by parents and the community for the project day.

“During the pandemic, it’s a year where we’ve been more digital than usual, so we wanted to give the kids a chance to get outside and enjoy the campus,” said Jamie Deane, EFHS social studies teacher.



“I like pulling weeds. I like doing work like this. It’s way better than sitting in a classroom typing on a computer all day,” said Kiersteyn Maxi, EFHS freshman.

Every student at East Fairmont High School participated in the campus beautification project for at least one period.